Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 26,291 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

