The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

NYSE HSY opened at $227.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.44. The company has a market capitalization of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

