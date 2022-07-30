Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,738 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,903,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

