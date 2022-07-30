Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 53.31% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 5,435.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 116,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DVLU opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

