Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

