Wedbush Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.42 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

