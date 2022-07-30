Susquehanna Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $260.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $287.38. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.