Citigroup Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

