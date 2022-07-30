Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

