Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $815,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DTE stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

