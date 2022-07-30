Northeast Investment Management Buys 5,993 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after buying an additional 131,076 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 9,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.