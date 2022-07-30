Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.99 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $31.55 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

