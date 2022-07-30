Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 30,389 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,415,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $199,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $97,310,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.6 %

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of XOM opened at $96.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

