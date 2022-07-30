Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $97,310,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

XOM stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.82. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.