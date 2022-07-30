Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 10,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $223.58 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

