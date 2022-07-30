Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 752 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $148.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

