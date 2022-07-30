Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Shares of SHOP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Shopify by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

