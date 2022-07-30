Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 310.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

