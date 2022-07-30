Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 620 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

