Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 289,861 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $54,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

