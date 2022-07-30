Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,009 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,304,000. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 29,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 654,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,339,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

