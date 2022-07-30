Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Align Technology worth $51,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $280.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

