Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,066,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $186,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.