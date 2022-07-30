Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after purchasing an additional 627,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,680 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $616,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,109,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

