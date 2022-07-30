Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $95.98 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

