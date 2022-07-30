Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.