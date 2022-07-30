Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $262.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

