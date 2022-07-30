Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $477.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.12. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.15.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

