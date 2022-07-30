Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 103,648 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 982,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

