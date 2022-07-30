State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 122 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 80.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

