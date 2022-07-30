iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $30,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $103.88 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20.

