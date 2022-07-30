State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.54 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $813.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 221.72 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

