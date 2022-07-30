Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 8.6 %

CHD stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

