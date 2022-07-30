Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 693,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,151 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

