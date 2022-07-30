Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $34.14 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

Enbridge stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.



Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Profile



Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

