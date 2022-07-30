State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 208 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

