State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 6,774 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NYSE FE opened at $41.10 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

