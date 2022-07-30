W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $543.53 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $544.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.53. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,872 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,864. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.