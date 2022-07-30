State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $4,469,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ventas by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.9 %

Ventas stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

