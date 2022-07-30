State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.69 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

