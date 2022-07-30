Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 165,856 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,783,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $134,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $46.19 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

