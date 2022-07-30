Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $33,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.