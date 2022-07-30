Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $34,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Veritex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,412,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Veritex Stock Up 1.4 %

VBTX stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.