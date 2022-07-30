Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 92,735 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,910,000 after buying an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.16 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.