State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $81,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

Equifax Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $208.91 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.01. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

