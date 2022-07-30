State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $11,355,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,904 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,307 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

