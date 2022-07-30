State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 174 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

