State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 1,000,000 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,640.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at BlackBerry
In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.36.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
