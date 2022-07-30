State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 318.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total value of $628,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,760,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total value of $628,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,760,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,637,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $133.76 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.24.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

