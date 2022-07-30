ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 273,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 153.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in ResMed by 11.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 81.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $240.52 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,264,845. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.